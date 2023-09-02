Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The match, set to commence at 2:30 pm (PST), will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, which is half an hour ahead of Pakistan's time zone.

Pallekele: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd , 2023) The highly anticipated Asia Cup clash between archrival cricket teams Pakistan and India in Sri Lanka's Kandy today is expected to proceed with minimal disruptions from rain, as per weather forecasts.

According to AccuWeather, a weather forecasting agency, there is a 58 percent chance of showers at 3 pm local time, followed by relatively clear weather until 6 pm. However, rain is forecasted to return from 7 pm onwards and persist until 11 pm. Throughout the day, expect overcast skies with humidity and sporadic showers. At night, there's a prediction of cloudy conditions with rain and drizzle.

Weather, on the other hand, anticipates "thundershowers and a gentle breeze" with an 80 percent chance of rain at 3:30 pm, gradually decreasing until midnight.

Wasim Akram, the cricket legend, who is presently in Kandy, mentioned that light rain had already started in the city, and the sky remained cloudy. However, he expressed optimism that the weather would clear up later in the afternoon in a video posted on social media.

Akram extended his best wishes to both teams and reminded fans that, ultimately, it's just a cricket match, and while someone has to lose and someone has to win, the key is to support your teams.

Here are the team lineups:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi

India:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.