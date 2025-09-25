Open Menu

PCB Talent Hunt School Cricket Ceremony

Muhammad Rameez Published September 25, 2025 | 07:53 PM

The opening ceremony of the PCB Talent Hunt Program for School Cricket will be held on Friday at 10am at the E-Library Sports Complex, Multan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The opening ceremony of the PCB Talent Hunt Program for School Cricket will be held on Friday at 10am at the E-Library Sports Complex, Multan.

According to Programme Coordinator Manzoor Latifi, the ceremony will be presided over by DCA Multan President Muhammad Arsalan Khan.

CEO Education Multan Dr. Safdar Wahga will be the chief guest, while District Sports Officer Adnan Naeem will attend as guest of honor.

During the event, school uniforms and kit bags will be distributed among players of nine schools participating in the tournament starting September 27. Students, teachers, and cricket community members will attend attend the ceremony.

