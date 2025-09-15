Open Menu

Korean Embassy Issues EPS Pakistani Workers Guidance On Finding Dormant Insurance

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 08:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan EPS Center Director Kim Ki-wook on Monday provided long-term 'departure guarantee insurance' and 'return cost insurance' among workers who have returned to Korea after the period of stay (up to 4 years and 10 months) and expired after employment in Korea through the Employment Permit System (E9).

According to the Korean embassy in Islamabad, the center has issued guidelines to apply for dormant insurance, which is inactive because the workers have not received guaranteed severance insurance and cost return insurance.

For dormant insurance, three years from the date of occurrence of the reason for payment of insurance money, the extinctive prescription has been completed, but the policy holder has not retrieved it, so the insurance money for departure maturity and return expenses is kept by the corporation.

However, many of the subjects who are not seeking dormant insurance money and it’s difficult to guide them individually because the address or contact information of many of the subjects has changed or is unclear.

In order to solve this problem, the EPS Center with the cooperation of the sending country (OEC) posted the status of workers who are not collecting dormant insurance money on the homepage of the sending country (OEC).

Workers who have returned to Korea after working in Korea through the EPS can check on the homepage of the sending country whether they are eligible, and if they are eligible, apply to the Pakistan EPS Center by registered mail with the required documents according to the website guide.

In addition, workers who have recently returned to Korea without applying for 'departure guarantee insurance' and 'return cost insurance' can apply directly to the insurance company (Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance) by preparing the required documents according to the procedures provided when returning home. The workers can get help by making or submitting an application to the Pakistan PSE Centre.

