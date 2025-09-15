Wajiha Qamar holds meeting with Director General of Cabinet at ICYF

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 08:18 PM

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar held a meeting in her office on Monday with Director General of Cabinet at the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) Yunus Sönmez

During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues of collaboration between Pakistan and ICYF in the areas of education, youth empowerment, skills development, and leadership training.

Wajiha Qamar appreciated the role of ICYF in promoting cooperation among member states of the OIC and highlighted the Government of Pakistan’s strong commitment for investing in youth and human capital development.

She underlined that Pakistan, with its large youth population, views education and professional training as the backbone of sustainable socio-economic progress.

The Minister of State noted that partnerships with international institutions like ICYF provide valuable opportunities for Pakistani students and young professionals to benefit from global best practices, exchange programs, and leadership initiatives.

Yunus Sönmez briefed the Minister of State on ICYF’s ongoing projects, particularly in the fields of youth engagement, policy dialogue, and cross-country collaboration.

He expressed ICYF’s keen interest in deepening cooperation with Pakistan, especially in expanding access to digital education, entrepreneurship training, and youth innovation platforms.

Both sides agreed to strengthen institutional linkages between Pakistan’s Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and ICYF, with a view to designing joint programs that would contribute to capacity building, climate awareness, and peace building through education.

Wajiha Qamar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to ICYF’s mission and expressed hope that the partnership will pave the way for new opportunities for Pakistani youth at the international stage.

