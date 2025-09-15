Wajiha Qamar Holds Meeting With Director General Of Cabinet At ICYF
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 08:18 PM
Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar held a meeting in her office on Monday with Director General of Cabinet at the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) Yunus Sönmez
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar held a meeting in her office on Monday with Director General of Cabinet at the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) Yunus Sönmez.
During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues of collaboration between Pakistan and ICYF in the areas of education, youth empowerment, skills development, and leadership training.
Wajiha Qamar appreciated the role of ICYF in promoting cooperation among member states of the OIC and highlighted the Government of Pakistan’s strong commitment for investing in youth and human capital development.
She underlined that Pakistan, with its large youth population, views education and professional training as the backbone of sustainable socio-economic progress.
The Minister of State noted that partnerships with international institutions like ICYF provide valuable opportunities for Pakistani students and young professionals to benefit from global best practices, exchange programs, and leadership initiatives.
Yunus Sönmez briefed the Minister of State on ICYF’s ongoing projects, particularly in the fields of youth engagement, policy dialogue, and cross-country collaboration.
He expressed ICYF’s keen interest in deepening cooperation with Pakistan, especially in expanding access to digital education, entrepreneurship training, and youth innovation platforms.
Both sides agreed to strengthen institutional linkages between Pakistan’s Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and ICYF, with a view to designing joint programs that would contribute to capacity building, climate awareness, and peace building through education.
Wajiha Qamar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to ICYF’s mission and expressed hope that the partnership will pave the way for new opportunities for Pakistani youth at the international stage.
Recent Stories
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Korean embassy issues EPS Pakistani workers guidance on finding dormant insuranc ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Wajiha Qamar holds meeting with Director General of Cabinet at ICYF
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Implementation of NA Committee Recommendations Imperative: Qadir Mandokhail21 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to distribute cash aid among 1,700 TDP families in Bajaur21 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrest 566 suspects, recover drugs and illegal weapons in one week21 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal to increase sentence in murder case21 minutes ago
-
RPO emphasizes speedy, transparent investigations to ensure justice21 minutes ago
-
Dhamyal Police arrested prime suspect in double murder case21 minutes ago
-
TikToker Samia Hijab withdraws kidnapping, threat case in court21 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks arguments in contempt plea against NAB chief31 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offender brothers arrested41 minutes ago
-
Tourism in Swat on decline, association warns41 minutes ago
-
Punjab University: 10 female students awarded PhD degrees41 minutes ago
-
Air passenger offloaded41 minutes ago