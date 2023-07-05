Open Menu

Asian Rugby Matches A Welcome Sign For Future Of Rugby In Our Country: Wahab Riaz

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 05, 2023 | 08:04 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The holding of Asian Rugby Division 1 matches in Lahore is a welcome sign for the future of rugby in our country.

This was stated by Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz while talking to media at the first match of Asian Rugby Championship between Pakistan and UAE at the Punjab Stadium on Tuesday night.

It may be noted here that Sports board Punjab is hosting Asian Rugby Division 1 matches between Pakistan and UAE in Lahore under the auspices of Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU).

UAE outplayed Pakistan by a huge margin of 95-0 in the first match of 2-match series.

Wahab Riaz was also introduced to both rugby teams and international match officials prior to the rugby encounter.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Pakistan Rugby Union President Arif Saeed, Chairman Fauzi Khawaja and several foreign guests were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz welcomed the UAE rugby team in Lahore.

"Division One matches of Asian Rugby Championship will definitely encourage our players," he added.

Wahab Riaz further said that the arrival of the UAE rugby team will promote the game of rugby among our young generation. "We are taking effective measures to promote all kinds of sports across the province".

Director General Sports Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail said the arrival of the guest team and officials for the Asian Rugby Division 1 matches is a good move. "There is a lot of rugby talent in Pakistan and this kind of international rugby matches will further promote the game of rugby in our country," he added.

He further said that Sports Board Punjab is providing best facilities to guest rugby players and officials. "Rugby is very interesting game. It is a beautiful combination of power and technique".

He said that playing alongside a top international rugby team is definitely a golden opportunity for our players to learn modern rugby skills.

