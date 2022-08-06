Atletico friendly against Juventus in Israel canceled over security

The pre-season friendly between Spanish side Atletico Madrid and Italian giants Juventus which was scheduled to take place in Israel this weekend has been canceled because of "security" concerns, the two teams announced on Saturday

The match was due to take place at the Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday but a renewed surge in hostilities in the region prompted the promoters Comtec Group to call it off.

"Due to the latest developments, the friendly between Atletico Madrid and Juventus, scheduled in Israel, has been cancelled," said Juventus in a statement.

"Due to the current security situation, Comtec Group announces that the match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 7 August at Bloomfield Stadium, will not be played.

" Juventus said later Saturday that the friendly will be switched to the club's training centre at Continassa and be played Sunday evening.

Israel hit Gaza with air strikes on Saturday and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire, in the territory's worst escalation of violence since last year.

Juventus start their Serie A campaign with a home tie against Sassuolo on August 15 while Diego Simeone's Atletico play their La Liga opener against Getafe the same day.