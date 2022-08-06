UrduPoint.com

Atletico Friendly Against Juventus In Israel Canceled Over Security

Muhammad Rameez Published August 06, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Atletico friendly against Juventus in Israel canceled over security

The pre-season friendly between Spanish side Atletico Madrid and Italian giants Juventus which was scheduled to take place in Israel this weekend has been canceled because of "security" concerns, the two teams announced on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The pre-season friendly between Spanish side Atletico Madrid and Italian giants Juventus which was scheduled to take place in Israel this weekend has been canceled because of "security" concerns, the two teams announced on Saturday.

The match was due to take place at the Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday but a renewed surge in hostilities in the region prompted the promoters Comtec Group to call it off.

"Due to the latest developments, the friendly between Atletico Madrid and Juventus, scheduled in Israel, has been cancelled," said Juventus in a statement.

"Due to the current security situation, Comtec Group announces that the match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 7 August at Bloomfield Stadium, will not be played.

" Juventus said later Saturday that the friendly will be switched to the club's training centre at Continassa and be played Sunday evening.

Israel hit Gaza with air strikes on Saturday and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire, in the territory's worst escalation of violence since last year.

Juventus start their Serie A campaign with a home tie against Sassuolo on August 15 while Diego Simeone's Atletico play their La Liga opener against Getafe the same day.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Gaza Same August Sunday Atletico Madrid Juventus

Recent Stories

Mixed reactions to deadly Israel-Gaza showdown

Mixed reactions to deadly Israel-Gaza showdown

32 seconds ago
 Liverpool stumble, Spurs shine on Premier League's ..

Liverpool stumble, Spurs shine on Premier League's opening weekend

37 seconds ago
 ECC approves grant of Rs. five billion for NDMA

ECC approves grant of Rs. five billion for NDMA

4 minutes ago
 10 dead, 20 injured as bus falls into pond on Hafi ..

10 dead, 20 injured as bus falls into pond on Hafizabad road

4 minutes ago
 Protection of forests, wildlife among top prioriti ..

Protection of forests, wildlife among top priorities: Minister

4 minutes ago
 LCCI demands revolutionary measures for economic w ..

LCCI demands revolutionary measures for economic well-being

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.