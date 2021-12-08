Australia Joins US in Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the country will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games amid China's alleged abuses of human rights in Xinjiang.

"Australian government officials would therefore not be going to China for those games," Morrison said during a press conference.

On Monday, the Biden administration announced its decision not to send any government officials to the upcoming Winter Games in China. The boycott does not extend to US athletes.

"I'm doing it because it's in Australia's national interests and it is the right thing to do," Morrison added, noting that amid deteriorating Australia-China relations, the decision should come as a "no surprise.

"

The boycott will involve Australian politicians and diplomats, including those already in China. The Australian Olympic Committee, which plans to send around 40 athletes to the Games announced its support of Morrison's decision on Wednesday.

China responded to Biden's diplomatic boycotts by expressing strong dissatisfaction and promising to take decisive retaliatory actions in this regard.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 4 - 20.