UrduPoint.com

Australia Joins US In Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Winter Olympic Games - Prime Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

Australia Joins US in Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the country will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games amid China's alleged abuses of human rights in Xinjiang.

"Australian government officials would therefore not be going to China for those games," Morrison said during a press conference.

On Monday, the Biden administration announced its decision not to send any government officials to the upcoming Winter Games in China. The boycott does not extend to US athletes.

"I'm doing it because it's in Australia's national interests and it is the right thing to do," Morrison added, noting that amid deteriorating Australia-China relations, the decision should come as a "no surprise.

"

The boycott will involve Australian politicians and diplomats, including those already in China. The Australian Olympic Committee, which plans to send around 40 athletes to the Games announced its support of Morrison's decision on Wednesday.

China responded to Biden's diplomatic boycotts by expressing strong dissatisfaction and promising to take decisive retaliatory actions in this regard.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 4 - 20.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Beijing United States February Olympics From Government

Recent Stories

ADSCC signs agreement with NIAID of US National In ..

ADSCC signs agreement with NIAID of US National Institutes of Health, Department ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE Press: New weekend, an innovative way to desig ..

UAE Press: New weekend, an innovative way to design work-life balance

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

10 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.