Babar Azam Named Player Of HBL PSL 2020

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:37 AM

Babar Azam named Player of HBL PSL 2020

Babar Azam was named Player of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 after Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets to win their maiden title since the inception of the PCB’s marquee event in 2016

Babar Azam was named Player of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 after Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets to win their maiden title since the inception of the PCB's marquee event in 2016.

Babar finished the tournament with 473 runs, including three player of the match awards, that also helped him to win the award for Best batsman of the HBL PSL 2020 award.

Babar is the second Karachi Kings’ player to win the prestigious award after Ravi Bopara was declared Player of the HBL PSL 2016 after aggregating 329 runs and taking 11 wickets.

Babar’s Pakistan team-mate Shaheen Shah Afridi won the Best bowler of the HBL PSL 2020. He took 17 wickets, at a strike-rate of 16.4 and economy-rate of 7.11.

Shaheen’s Lahore Qalandars’ team-mate Ben Dunk lifted the award for Best wicketkeeper of HBL PSL 2020 after accounting for nine batsmen behind the wickets.

Haider Ali was declared the Emerging Player of the HBL PSL 2020. The 20-year-old justified his category by first making an impression in the first half of the tournament that earned him a Pakistan call-up before finishing the competition with 239 runs at a strike-rate of 157.23.

Fakhar Zaman was named as the Best Fielder of the HBL PSL 2020 when his fitness and agility not only helped him to save critical runs and create run-out opportunities, but also finished with 10 catches.

Awards

Players

Player of the tournament

Babar Azam (Karachi Kings)

Best bowler of the tournament

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)

Best batsman of the tournament

Babar Azam (Karachi Kings)

Best wicketkeeper of the tournament

Ben Dunk (Lahore Qalandars)

Best fielder of the tournament

Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars)

Emerging player of the tournament

Haider Ali (Peshawar Zalmi)

