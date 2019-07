Bangladesh opt to bat in second Sri Lanka ODI

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0 after beating Bangladesh by 91 runs in Friday's opening match.

Sri Lanka replaced pacer Lasith Malinga with Isuru Udana and left out Thisara Perera to bring all-rounder Akila Dananjaya for the second ODI.

Bangladesh brought in left-arm spinner Taijul islam for pacer Rubel Hossain in their only change from the opening defeat.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (Capt), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana Lahiru Kumara Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Capt), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Umpires: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI), Marais Erasmus (SA)tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)