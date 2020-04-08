Belgium to host FIH Indoor Hockey WC next year

The sixth edition of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup would be staged in Belgium from February 3 to 7, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The sixth edition of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup would be staged in Belgium from February 3 to 7, 2021.

The event was being organised by the Royal Belgian Hockey Association, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The event awarded to Belgium's National Association by the FIH Executive board would see 12 teams competing in both the men's and women's competitions, all aiming to follow in the footsteps of Austria men and Germany women, who were crowned champions at the 2018 Indoor World Cup event that took place in Berlin (GER).

Speaking about the decision, FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: "With its speed, intensity and excitement, indoor hockey is an important and much-loved form of our sport, and I am greatly looking forward to the sixth edition of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup." "I'm very happy that we have been given the chance to organise the prestigious FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, and I'm sure we will be able to stage an event of the highest quality", said Royal Belgian Hockey Association (RBHA) President Marc Coudron.

FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2021 - Qualified teams Men include Belgium (Host), Germany (Champion of Europe),Austria (Europe quota) Netherlands (Europe quota), Russia (Europe quota), Czech Republic (Europe quota), New Zealand (Oceania quota � Champion TBC), Australia (Oceania quota - Champion TBC), Iran (Champion of Asia), Kazakhstan (Asia quota), Champion of Africa (TBC) and Champion of Pan America (TBC).

Women teams compromise Belgium (Host), Belarus (Champion of Europe), Netherlands (Europe quota), Czech Republic (Europe quota), Germany (Europe quota), Ukraine (Europe quota)Austria (Europe quota), New Zealand (Oceania quota � Champion TBC), Australia (Oceania quota � Champion TBC), Kazakhstan (Champion of Asia), Champion of Africa (TBC) and Champion of Pan America (TBC).