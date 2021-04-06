UrduPoint.com
Brazilian Footballer With Thai Side Gets 4-yr Doping Ban

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Kuala Lumpur, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A Brazilian footballer playing for Thai side Chiangrai United has been handed a four-year ban for doping after failing a test at an AFC Champions League match, officials said Tuesday.

Jaja Coelho was found guilty of breaking anti-doping rules at his club's group stage game against Australia's Melbourne Victory in November, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said.

A banned substance was found in the striker's urine sample, they said, without giving further details.

Chiangrai, known as "The Beetles", and Melbourne drew the game 2-2.

The Thai side did not advance past the group stage of Asia's premier club tournament last year, while Melbourne went out in the knockout round to South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai.

