Buner stun Peshawar to win Nowshera Football Challenge Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Buner stunned Peshawar in a thrilling final and lifted the coveted trophy of the Nowshera Challenge Inter-District Football Tournament played at Farooq Azam Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Raza Ozgan was the chief guest on this occasion and witnessed the thrilling final wherein both Buner and Peshawar players delighted the sitting spectators with the run down the flank by making some good incisive rallies of attacks.

District Football Association President Qazi Wajid and Secretary Amjad Bacha, Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch and a large number of spectators were also present. Teams from different districts including Peshawar, Buner, Swat, Dir Upper and Dir Lower, Kamra (Punjab), Stock and Kohat participated besides four teams included from district Nowshera only after conducting a pre- qualifying round.

The final match was started on a slow note and it took momentum when elegant Buner strikers raided on rival defence with some good rallies of attack and receiving thundering applause from the sitting spectators.

Buner players played a brilliant game and did not allow a strong team like Peshawar to score any goal. The first half ended without a goal despite both Buner and Peshawar forwards made some good rallies of attacks but failed to score any goal.

After the goal-less first session, the players of Buner made a 53rd minute move from the right-winger that was replaced into a penalty kick. Buner's team took a one-goal lead through penalty kicks conversion. The lead of Buner was a key and the players after taking the lead, maintained it till the end and thus Buner marched into victory against the strong Peshawar team.

DC Nowshera Mir Raza Ozgan in his brief chat appreciated the performance of the players of Buner District team said that with the grace of Almighty Allah Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have enough talent in all sports and particularly in the game of football.

The manner in which the players of Buner played the game is fertile and it can be well guessed that if these players are given basic facilities and opportunities to move forward and they will be able to brighten the name of the province and country.

He said that the steps being taken by Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch to populate the sports grounds in Nowshera and to bring out the talents of various sports at the grassroots level.

He expressed his determination to hold competitions in a transparent manner and assured all out support in this connection.