Cambodian team training for FIFA WC qualifier

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Cambodian team was training here at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan sports Complex in preparation for the home league of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier on October 17.

