Champions Cup Fixtures And Tables

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Fixtures and tables ahead of the third round of Champions Cup action this weekend:

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Pool 3

Northampton (ENG) v Bayonne (FRA) (2000)

Saturday

Pool 1

Lyon (FRA) v Connacht (IRL) (1300)

Bristol (ENG) v Bulls (RSA) (1515)

Pool 2

Cardiff (WAL) v Harlequins (ENG) (2000)

Ulster (IRL) v Toulouse (FRA) (2000)

Pool 3

Exeter (ENG) v Glasgow (SCO) (1300)

Toulon (FRA) v Munster (IRL) (1515)

Pool 4

Leinster (IRL) Stade Francais (FRA) (1730)

Stormers (RSA) v Sale (ENG) (1730)

Sunday

Pool 1

Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Saracens (ENG) (1730)

Pool 2

Bath (ENG) v Racing 92 (FRA) (1300)

Pool 4

La Rochelle (FRA) v Leicester (ENG) (1515)

------------

Tables (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Pool 1

Bordeaux-Begles 2 2 0 0 77 21 2 10

Lyon 2 1 0 1 63 64 4 8

Saracens 2 1 0 1 71 63 1 5

Bristol 2 1 0 1 53 70 1 5

Bulls 2 1 0 1 55 45 0 4

Connacht 2 0 0 2 41 96 1 1

Pool 2

Toulouse 2 2 0 0 99 26 2 10

Bath 2 2 0 0 76 46 2 10

Ulster 2 1 0 1 45 52 1 5

Harlequins 2 1 0 1 50 75 1 5

Racing 92 2 0 0 2 43 62 2 2

Cardiff 2 0 0 2 39 91 2 2

Pool 3

Northampton 2 2 0 0 50 38 1 9

Exeter 2 2 0 0 51 44 1 9

Glasgow 2 1 0 1 31 39 0 4

Bayonne 2 0 1 1 28 29 1 3

Munster 2 0 1 1 41 49 1 3

Toulon 2 0 0 2 37 41 2 2

Pool 4

Leinster 2 2 0 0 53 36 1 9

Leicester 2 2 0 0 62 50 1 9

Sale 2 1 0 1 55 42 0 4

Stormers 2 1 0 1 47 55 0 4

La Rochelle 2 0 0 2 29 37 2 2

Stade Francais 2 0 0 2 29 55 1 1

Note: Each team plays four games in the pool, against every other team apart from a team in the same domestic league

-- Top four teams from each pool qualify for the last 16

-- The team in fifth qualifies for the last 16 of the Challenge Cup

-- Final on May 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

