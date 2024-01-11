Champions Cup fixtures and tables

Fixtures and tables ahead of the third round of Champions Cup action this weekend

Fixtures and tables ahead of the third round of Champions Cup action this weekend:

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Pool 3

Northampton (ENG) v Bayonne (FRA) (2000)

Saturday

Pool 1

Lyon (FRA) v Connacht (IRL) (1300)

Bristol (ENG) v Bulls (RSA) (1515)

Pool 2

Cardiff (WAL) v Harlequins (ENG) (2000)

Ulster (IRL) v Toulouse (FRA) (2000)

Pool 3

Exeter (ENG) v Glasgow (SCO) (1300)

Toulon (FRA) v Munster (IRL) (1515)

Pool 4

Leinster (IRL) Stade Francais (FRA) (1730)

Stormers (RSA) v Sale (ENG) (1730)

Sunday

Pool 1

Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Saracens (ENG) (1730)

Pool 2

Bath (ENG) v Racing 92 (FRA) (1300)

Pool 4

La Rochelle (FRA) v Leicester (ENG) (1515)

------------

Tables (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Pool 1

Bordeaux-Begles 2 2 0 0 77 21 2 10

Lyon 2 1 0 1 63 64 4 8

Saracens 2 1 0 1 71 63 1 5

Bristol 2 1 0 1 53 70 1 5

Bulls 2 1 0 1 55 45 0 4

Connacht 2 0 0 2 41 96 1 1

Pool 2

Toulouse 2 2 0 0 99 26 2 10

Bath 2 2 0 0 76 46 2 10

Ulster 2 1 0 1 45 52 1 5

Harlequins 2 1 0 1 50 75 1 5

Racing 92 2 0 0 2 43 62 2 2

Cardiff 2 0 0 2 39 91 2 2

Pool 3

Northampton 2 2 0 0 50 38 1 9

Exeter 2 2 0 0 51 44 1 9

Glasgow 2 1 0 1 31 39 0 4

Bayonne 2 0 1 1 28 29 1 3

Munster 2 0 1 1 41 49 1 3

Toulon 2 0 0 2 37 41 2 2

Pool 4

Leinster 2 2 0 0 53 36 1 9

Leicester 2 2 0 0 62 50 1 9

Sale 2 1 0 1 55 42 0 4

Stormers 2 1 0 1 47 55 0 4

La Rochelle 2 0 0 2 29 37 2 2

Stade Francais 2 0 0 2 29 55 1 1

Note: Each team plays four games in the pool, against every other team apart from a team in the same domestic league

-- Top four teams from each pool qualify for the last 16

-- The team in fifth qualifies for the last 16 of the Challenge Cup

-- Final on May 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

