Champions Cup Fixtures And Tables
Muhammad Rameez Published January 11, 2024 | 06:27 PM
Fixtures and tables ahead of the third round of Champions Cup action this weekend
Fixtures and tables ahead of the third round of Champions Cup action this weekend:
Fixtures (all times GMT)
Friday
Pool 3
Northampton (ENG) v Bayonne (FRA) (2000)
Saturday
Pool 1
Lyon (FRA) v Connacht (IRL) (1300)
Bristol (ENG) v Bulls (RSA) (1515)
Pool 2
Cardiff (WAL) v Harlequins (ENG) (2000)
Ulster (IRL) v Toulouse (FRA) (2000)
Pool 3
Exeter (ENG) v Glasgow (SCO) (1300)
Toulon (FRA) v Munster (IRL) (1515)
Pool 4
Leinster (IRL) Stade Francais (FRA) (1730)
Stormers (RSA) v Sale (ENG) (1730)
Sunday
Pool 1
Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Saracens (ENG) (1730)
Pool 2
Bath (ENG) v Racing 92 (FRA) (1300)
Pool 4
La Rochelle (FRA) v Leicester (ENG) (1515)
------------
Tables (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Pool 1
Bordeaux-Begles 2 2 0 0 77 21 2 10
Lyon 2 1 0 1 63 64 4 8
Saracens 2 1 0 1 71 63 1 5
Bristol 2 1 0 1 53 70 1 5
Bulls 2 1 0 1 55 45 0 4
Connacht 2 0 0 2 41 96 1 1
Pool 2
Toulouse 2 2 0 0 99 26 2 10
Bath 2 2 0 0 76 46 2 10
Ulster 2 1 0 1 45 52 1 5
Harlequins 2 1 0 1 50 75 1 5
Racing 92 2 0 0 2 43 62 2 2
Cardiff 2 0 0 2 39 91 2 2
Pool 3
Northampton 2 2 0 0 50 38 1 9
Exeter 2 2 0 0 51 44 1 9
Glasgow 2 1 0 1 31 39 0 4
Bayonne 2 0 1 1 28 29 1 3
Munster 2 0 1 1 41 49 1 3
Toulon 2 0 0 2 37 41 2 2
Pool 4
Leinster 2 2 0 0 53 36 1 9
Leicester 2 2 0 0 62 50 1 9
Sale 2 1 0 1 55 42 0 4
Stormers 2 1 0 1 47 55 0 4
La Rochelle 2 0 0 2 29 37 2 2
Stade Francais 2 0 0 2 29 55 1 1
Note: Each team plays four games in the pool, against every other team apart from a team in the same domestic league
-- Top four teams from each pool qualify for the last 16
-- The team in fifth qualifies for the last 16 of the Challenge Cup
-- Final on May 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
