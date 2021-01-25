China Confident to Complete Preparations for 2022 Olympics in Beijing Timely - Xi Jinping

China is confident that it will be able to complete preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on time, even despite the pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) China is confident that it will be able to complete preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on time, even despite the pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach.

"I am confident that with the support of all parties involved, the Chinese side will be able to complete all the preparatory work on time, to ensure that the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are crowned with complete success," Xi Jinping said, as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).

"Thanks to the high attention of the Chinese government and the support of the Chinese people, the preparatory work for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing is going very well, despite the impact of the pandemic," Bach said in resposne.

The next Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022.