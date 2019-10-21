UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Smashes U.S. 4-0 For 3rd Straight Group Win In Women Soccer

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:10 PM

China smashes U.S. 4-0 for 3rd straight group win in women soccer

China routed the United States 4-0 to win their third straight group match in women's soccer, without allowing a single goal in the group stage at the 7th Military World Games here on Monday, advancing to the semifinals as group leader

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :China routed the United States 4-0 to win their third straight group match in women's soccer, without allowing a single goal in the group stage at the 7th Military World Games here on Monday, advancing to the semifinals as group leader.

The Chinese side took the reins from the very beginning of the match. Yang Li headed home a corner delivered by Xu Zhan in the 18th minute. 26-year-old defender Lyu Yuting scored to see the 2-0 lead in the 38th minute.

In the second half, Liu Yanqiu contributed a goal and an assist to help the host seal the 4-0 victory.

As the group phase concluded on Monday, China headed into the semifinals with three straight wins, scoring 11 goals in total.

"We have already secured a semifinal berth after the second match, so today my only goal is to avoid injuries," China coach Zhang Zhengchun said.

Elsewhere, South Korea thrashed Germany 6-1 to grab the other semifinal ticket in Group A. DPR Korea went through Cameron 2-0 to lead Group B, while Brazil eased past France 4-0 for the first win at the Games and also secured a semifinal spot.

"I think the DPR Korea is the biggest opponent for us. We will keep calm in the semifinals and try our best for the championship," added Zhao.

China will face Brazil in the semifinal encounter on Thursday, while DPR Korea will take on South Korea for a final ticket.

Related Topics

World China France Germany Lead Brazil South Korea United States Turkish Lira Women From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab make it five out of five, beat Sin ..

25 minutes ago

Federal govt. striving to resolve Karachi's issues ..

3 minutes ago

Free-track policy being launched to boost PR earni ..

3 minutes ago

India on brink of Test sweep over South Africa

3 minutes ago

University of Karachi declares BA Part-II results

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company set up anti-de ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.