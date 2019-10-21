China smashes U.S. 4-0 for 3rd straight group win in women soccer

China routed the United States 4-0 to win their third straight group match in women's soccer, without allowing a single goal in the group stage at the 7th Military World Games here on Monday, advancing to the semifinals as group leader

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : China routed the United States 4-0 to win their third straight group match in women 's soccer, without allowing a single goal in the group stage at the 7th Military World Games here on Monday, advancing to the semifinals as group leader.

The Chinese side took the reins from the very beginning of the match. Yang Li headed home a corner delivered by Xu Zhan in the 18th minute. 26-year-old defender Lyu Yuting scored to see the 2-0 lead in the 38th minute.

In the second half, Liu Yanqiu contributed a goal and an assist to help the host seal the 4-0 victory.

As the group phase concluded on Monday, China headed into the semifinals with three straight wins, scoring 11 goals in total.

"We have already secured a semifinal berth after the second match, so today my only goal is to avoid injuries," China coach Zhang Zhengchun said.

Elsewhere, South Korea thrashed Germany 6-1 to grab the other semifinal ticket in Group A. DPR Korea went through Cameron 2-0 to lead Group B, while Brazil eased past France 4-0 for the first win at the Games and also secured a semifinal spot.

"I think the DPR Korea is the biggest opponent for us. We will keep calm in the semifinals and try our best for the championship," added Zhao.

China will face Brazil in the semifinal encounter on Thursday, while DPR Korea will take on South Korea for a final ticket.