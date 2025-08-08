Open Menu

Nasir Iqbal Falls To World No. 16 At Chengdu 2025 World Games

Muhammad Rameez Published August 08, 2025 | 11:26 PM

Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games

Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal gave a spirited performance but ultimately succumbed to World No. 16 Dimitri Steinmann of Switzerland in a hard-fought Round of 32 clash at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China on Friday

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal gave a spirited performance but ultimately succumbed to World No. 16 Dimitri Steinmann of Switzerland in a hard-fought Round of 32 clash at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China on Friday.

The match ended in a 0-3 defeat (8-11, 8-11, 7-11) for Nasir, who pushed the higher-ranked Swiss player in every game but could not capitalize on crucial points. Despite the loss, Nasir showed grit and tactical awareness, earning praise from fans and analysts alike.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s young sensation Noor Zaman had electrified the squad with a dominant 3-0 victory over China’s Chen Haisong, raising hopes for a deep run in the tournament.

While Nasir's campaign ends here, Noor has made it to the Round of 16, keeping Pakistan’s medal hopes alive.

"Nasir fought hard against a top opponent, and there are positives to take," national coach Fahim Gul told.APP after the match.

"He matched Steinmann in rallies but lacked finishing at key moments", he said.

"Noor’s confidence is high and we believe he can go far," Fahim added.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

43 minutes ago
 UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th r ..

UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop

2 hours ago
 KP’s educational budget registers significant su ..

KP’s educational budget registers significant surge from Rs. 96 b to 418 b in ..

1 minute ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI leader in Zaman Park violen ..

ATC grants bail to PTI leader in Zaman Park violence case

1 minute ago
 Shorter distance, higher fare: lawmakers question ..

Shorter distance, higher fare: lawmakers question airlines over pricing disparit ..

1 minute ago
 Since troublemaker went to jail, everything going ..

Since troublemaker went to jail, everything going well in country: Azma Bokhari

1 minute ago
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 ..

Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games

1 minute ago
 Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gom ..

Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gomal University

3 hours ago
 Senator Bushra, Resham celebrate pre-Independence ..

Senator Bushra, Resham celebrate pre-Independence Day with thalassemia children

3 hours ago
 Nine development schemes worth Rs 22.181b approved

Nine development schemes worth Rs 22.181b approved

3 hours ago
 "Karak Deserves Better: Khattaks Urge Government A ..

"Karak Deserves Better: Khattaks Urge Government Action"

3 hours ago
 Romania, Pakistan to strengthen ties in Science, T ..

Romania, Pakistan to strengthen ties in Science, Technology and Innovation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports