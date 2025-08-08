Nasir Iqbal Falls To World No. 16 At Chengdu 2025 World Games
Muhammad Rameez Published August 08, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal gave a spirited performance but ultimately succumbed to World No. 16 Dimitri Steinmann of Switzerland in a hard-fought Round of 32 clash at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China on Friday
CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal gave a spirited performance but ultimately succumbed to World No. 16 Dimitri Steinmann of Switzerland in a hard-fought Round of 32 clash at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China on Friday.
The match ended in a 0-3 defeat (8-11, 8-11, 7-11) for Nasir, who pushed the higher-ranked Swiss player in every game but could not capitalize on crucial points. Despite the loss, Nasir showed grit and tactical awareness, earning praise from fans and analysts alike.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s young sensation Noor Zaman had electrified the squad with a dominant 3-0 victory over China’s Chen Haisong, raising hopes for a deep run in the tournament.
While Nasir's campaign ends here, Noor has made it to the Round of 16, keeping Pakistan’s medal hopes alive.
"Nasir fought hard against a top opponent, and there are positives to take," national coach Fahim Gul told.APP after the match.
"He matched Steinmann in rallies but lacked finishing at key moments", he said.
"Noor’s confidence is high and we believe he can go far," Fahim added.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop
KP’s educational budget registers significant surge from Rs. 96 b to 418 b in ..
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in Zaman Park violence case
Shorter distance, higher fare: lawmakers question airlines over pricing disparit ..
Since troublemaker went to jail, everything going well in country: Azma Bokhari
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games
Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gomal University
Senator Bushra, Resham celebrate pre-Independence Day with thalassemia children
Nine development schemes worth Rs 22.181b approved
"Karak Deserves Better: Khattaks Urge Government Action"
Romania, Pakistan to strengthen ties in Science, Technology and Innovation
More Stories From Sports
-
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games1 minute ago
-
I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate 'Maarka-e-Haq'3 hours ago
-
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games5 hours ago
-
Rana Sanaullah congratulates Danish Elahi on the feat7 hours ago
-
PSB clarifies misleading statement7 hours ago
-
Sulaman brothers scale Mushkpuri Peak8 hours ago
-
Noor Zaman kicks off Chengdu 2025 World Games with dominant win10 hours ago
-
Pak athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World Record10 hours ago
-
Chengdu 2025 World Games kick off with dazzling opening ceremony15 hours ago
-
Haider Ali provisionally suspended amid criminal investigation in UK5 hours ago
-
Pak squash duo make nation proud by qualifying for World Games1 day ago
-
SMS Gymkhana clinches Asif Mahmood memorial cricket title with dominant win1 day ago