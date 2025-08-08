I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate 'Maarka-e-Haq'

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 08, 2025 | 08:07 PM

As part of the ongoing 14-day Independence Day celebrations and the “Maarka-e-Haq", a bicycle rally was organised in Kot Addu under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Munawar Abbas Bukhari and Assistant Commissioner Mir Roman Khalil

The rally began at the Municipal Committee office and concluded at the local Press Club, drawing enthusiastic participation from students and youth.

Speaking to the media, the deputy commissioner said the fortnight-long events are being held to honor the nation’s independence and the strategic success of Pakistan's armed forces in recent operations. He also inaugurated a 14-day book fair at Pak Tea House Kot Addu, aimed at reviving interest in reading among the youth.

The DC praised the public's spirited participation in the bicycle rally, calling it a resounding success that exceeded expectations.

