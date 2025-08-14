Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Wishes Nation On Independence Day
Muhammad Rameez Published August 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The players and coaches of the Pakistan women's cricket team have extended their warmest congratulations to the nation on the occasion of the Independence Day.
In a statement issued here, Alia Riaz said, "Congratulations to all on Independence Day. May Allah bless Pakistan with peace, prosperity, and progress.
"
Emaan Fatima said, "Let's work hard for the progress of our country. Happy Independence Day to all. Pakistan Zindabad!"
Junaid Khan said, "I pray that Pakistan continues to achieve success and prosperity."
Tahir Khan said, "Let's all play our part in Pakistan's success. Pakistan Zindabad!"
The team wishes the nation a joyous celebration of freedom and patriotism.
