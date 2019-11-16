Commissioner Karachi Marathon on January 12

The 2nd Commissioner Karachi City marathon race for Karachiites, will be held on January 12, next year in DHA over a distance of 10 kilometer and registration would be started tentatively from December 1st

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The 2nd Commissioner Karachi City marathon race for Karachiites, will be held on January 12, next year in DHA over a distance of 10 kilometer and registration would be started tentatively from December 1st.

It was decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani here on Saturday.

The commissioner said that the Marathon would give a message of peace, harmony and sportsman spirit to Karachiites and would help city administration to promote and streamline the sports activities in the city.

The meeting formed an organizing committee which would be headed by the Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin Ahmed. Assistant Commissioner Fatima Bashir would be a part of the committee as the Secretary of the organsing committee while Dr.Farhan Essa, Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Ghulam Mohammad would be members of the committee.

The meeting was attended among others by the SSP South Sheraz Nasir, Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Hussain Rind, Assistant Commissioner Fatima Bashir, Cricketer Shoaib Muhammad and other sports persons ,representatives of traders Nasir Truk, Ehtishamul Haq, Director Sports Sindh, Pakistan Rangers officers, representatives of different sports associations and Cricketer Shoaib Muhammad.

The meeting deliberated upon conditions coupled with rules and regulations required for intending participants of the race. It was decided that the Marathon would start from Moin Khan cricket academy DHA and would culminate at the same point. It was also decided that the registration would be begun from 1st December that would be undertaken on line through the web site of the event to be developed as well as on the face book and twitter sites.