Commissioner Lahore, DG SBP visit Table Tennis Academy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan and Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi visited Sports Board's Table Tennis Academy here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

Director General Punjab food Authority (PFA) Mudassar Riaz Malik, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, former Test cricketer Aqib Javed, Chief Executive Officer Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, Deputy Director Admin Tariq Wattoo, Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Ghulam Mustafa Shah and sports promoter Sakhi Sarwar Butt were also present.

The SBP DG met table tennis players and asked them about the facilities being provided at the academy. The commissioner, DG SBP and others also played table tennis for some time at the NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

They distributed prizes among the table tennis players and watched matches of the Arshad Bhatti Memorial Tournament and exchanged souvenirs on the occasion.

The SBP DG said that more academies of different games were being established to engage the youth of the province in healthy activities. "Hundreds of talented youth are getting top class training under the supervision of qualified coaches in Sports Board Punjab's existing academies," he added.

Senior Coach Yasir Bhatti gave a thorough briefing about SBP's table tennis academy.

Faheem Raza, Mohsin and Parnia Khan stood first while Awais Hasan, Aleem Khan and Nosheen finished runners up in Arshad Bhatti Memorial Tournament table tennis competitions.