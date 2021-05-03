UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 hits IPL 2021

Match between Kolkata and Royal Challengers Bangalore is in doubt and might be rescheduled after multiple cases of Coronavirus in players and staff members.

Ahmedabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) Coronavirus has hit Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 once again as players and staff from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have gone into isolation after number of cases, the latest reports say.

A number of cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in the players and staff members, leaving KKR in doubt for the rest of the matches. Australian superstar Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan are in KKR. The match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is also hanging in the air due to multiple cases of Coronavirus in the players.

According to Indian media reports, Cummins himself may be the victim of virus but there was no confirmation from BCCI. Cummins had earlier donated $50,000 to India’s fight against Coronavirus.

The match between KKR and RCP was due on May 3 (today) but it might be rescheduled for later. RCB is captained by Indian legend Virat Kohli.

BCCI is under huge criticism for organizing the league at the moment when the entire country was battling with COVID-19.

IPL is due to end on May 30.

