Cricket: England V Australia 4th Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Cricket: England v Australia 4th Test scoreboard

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Friday: Australia 1st Innings 317 (M Labuschagne 51, M Marsh 51; C Woakes 5-52) England 1st Innings (overnight: 384-4) Z.

Crawley b Green 189 B. Duckett c Carey b Starc 1 M. Ali c Khawaja b Starc 54 J. Root b Hazlewood 84 H. Brook c Starc b Hazlewood 61 B. Stokes b Cummins 51 J. Bairstow not out 99 C. Woakes c Carey b Hazlewood 0 M.

Wood b Hazlewood 6 S. Broad c and b Hazlewood 7 J. Anderson lbw b Green 5 Extras (b15, lb9, nb11) 35 Total (all out, 107.4 overs, 531 mins) 592 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Duckett), 2-130 (Ali), 3-336 (Crawley), 4-351 (Root), 5-437 (Stokes), 6-474 (Brook), 7-486 (Woakes), 8-506 (Wood), 9-526 (Broad), 10-592 (Anderson) Bowling: Starc 25-0-137-2 (1nb); Hazlewood 27-2-126-5 (2nb); Cummins 23-0-129-1 (4nb); Green 15.

4-1-64-2; Head 7-0-52-0; Marsh 9-0-57-0 (4nb); Labuschagne 1-0-3-0 Australia 2nd Innings D.

Warner b Woakes 28 U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Wood 18 M. Labuschagne not out 44 S. Smith c Bairstow b Wood 17 T. Head c Duckett b Wood 1 M. Marsh not out 1 Extras (b1, lb1, nb1, w1) 4 Total (4 wkts, 41 overs, 201 mins) 113 To bat: C Green, A Carey, M Starc, P Cummins, J Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Khawaja), 2-54 (Warner), 3-97 (Smith), 4-108 (Head) Bowling: Anderson 11-4-17-0; Broad 8-2-31-0; Ali 6-0-28-0; Wood 7-0-17-3 (1w); Woakes 9-4-18-1 (1nb) Match position: Australia are 162 runs behind with six wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

