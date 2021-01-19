UrduPoint.com
Cricket Squad Leaves For Karachi Through Chartered Plane

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:36 PM

Cricket squad leaves for Karachi through chartered plane

The players will undergo the bio-secure bubble in a local hotel before starting training for Test matches against South Africa.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2021) National Squad has departed for Karachi through a chartered flight today.

The players are flying through chartered plane for their safety.

“This group of 50 people will undergo the bio-secure bubble in a local hotel,” the sources say.

The players’ support personnel and their families are also flying with the squad to Karachi. The players and support staff in Karachi are already in isolation at their homes.

The entire group will experience a third round of testing before they are allowed to resume training on Thursday, January 21.

National High performances coaches Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf will also travel on the chartered flight. The two will join Grant Bradburn to follow the last leg of the Pakistan cup One-Day tournament, which will conclude January 31.

Later, the national squad for the three T20I series would enter the bio-secure bubble in Lahore on February 3. National High Performance coaches will oversee preparations of the T20I squad until the team management assumes charges following the second Test which will start on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

