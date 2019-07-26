UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: Sri Lanka V Bangladesh First ODI Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday: Sri Lanka A. Fernando c Soumya b Shafiul 7 D. Karunaratne c Mustafizur b Mehidy 36 K. Perera c Mustafizur b Soumya 111 K. Mendis c Mushfiqur b Rubel 43 A. Mathews c Sabbir b Mustafizur 48 L. Thirimanne c Soumya b Mustafizur 25 T. Perera c Soumya b Shafiul 2 D. de Silva c Sabbir b Shafiul islam 18 L. Malinga not out 6 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (lb1 nb1 w16) 18 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 314 Did not bat: L. Kumara Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Fernando), 2-107 (Karunaratne), 3-207 (K. Perera), 4-212 (Mendis), 5-272 (Thirimanne), 6-276 ( T. Perera), 7-302 (Mathews), 8-309 (D. de Silva) Bowling: Shafiul 9-0-62-3 (5w), Mehidy 9-0-56-1, Rubel 9-0-54-1 (2w), Mosaddek 7-0-45-0, Mustafizur 10-0-75-2 (4w, 1nb), Soumya 5-0-17-1, Mahmudullah 1-0-4-0 Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal b Malinga 0 Soumya Sarkar b Malinga 15 Mohammad Mithun lbw b Pradeep 10 Mushfiqur Rahim c Mendis b Pradeep 67 Mahmudullah Riyad c sub b Kumara 3 Sabbir Rahman c Fernando b de Silva 60 Mosaddek Hossain run out 12 Mehidy Hasan c Mendis b de Silva 2 Shafiul Islam b Pradeep 2 Rubel Hossain not out 6 Mustafizur Rahman c T Perera b Malinga 18 Extras (lb4, w24) 28 Total (all out; 41.

4 overs) 223 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Tamim), 2-30 ( Mithun), 3-30 (Soumya), 4-39 (Mahmudullah), 5-150 (Sabbir), 6-182, 7-187( Mehidy), 8-199 (Mushfiqur), 9-200 ( Shafiul), 10-223 ( Mustafizur) Bowling: L. Malinga 9.4-2-38-3 (8w), N. Pradeep 9-1-51-3, T. Perera 6-0-36-0 (1w), L. Kumara 7-0-45-1 (4w), D. de Silva 10-0-49-2 (2w).

Result: Sri Lanka won by 91 runs Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Colombo Mahmudullah Mohammad Mithun Mushfiqur Rahim Rubel Hossain Sabbir Rahman Shafiul Islam Soumya Sarkar Tamim Iqbal Mustafizur Rahman Marais Erasmus Chris Broad R. Premadasa Stadium TV All

Recent Stories

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

2 minutes ago

US House to Seek Grand Jury Evidence From Mueller ..

2 minutes ago

Gone to the dogs: Lendl ends troubled spell as Zve ..

2 minutes ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk at Shaikh Zayed Hospital ..

2 minutes ago

Bodies of 62 migrants retrieved off Libya coast: R ..

5 minutes ago

Non-adoption of modern trends major hindrance for ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.