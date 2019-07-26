Cricket: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday
A. Fernando c Soumya b Shafiul 7 D. Karunaratne c Mustafizur b Mehidy 36 K. Perera c Mustafizur b Soumya 111 K. Mendis c Mushfiqur b Rubel 43 A. Mathews c Sabbir b Mustafizur 48 L. Thirimanne c Soumya b Mustafizur 25 T. Perera c Soumya b Shafiul 2 D. de Silva c Sabbir b Shafiul islam
18 L. Malinga not out 6 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (lb1 nb1 w16) 18 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 314 Did not bat: L. Kumara Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Fernando), 2-107 (Karunaratne), 3-207 (K. Perera), 4-212 (Mendis), 5-272 (Thirimanne), 6-276 ( T. Perera), 7-302 (Mathews), 8-309 (D. de Silva) Bowling: Shafiul 9-0-62-3 (5w), Mehidy 9-0-56-1, Rubel 9-0-54-1 (2w), Mosaddek 7-0-45-0, Mustafizur 10-0-75-2 (4w, 1nb), Soumya 5-0-17-1, Mahmudullah
1-0-4-0 Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal
b Malinga 0 Soumya Sarkar
b Malinga 15 Mohammad Mithun
lbw b Pradeep 10 Mushfiqur Rahim
c Mendis b Pradeep 67 Mahmudullah
Riyad c sub b Kumara 3 Sabbir Rahman
c Fernando b de Silva 60 Mosaddek Hossain run out 12 Mehidy Hasan c Mendis b de Silva 2 Shafiul Islam
b Pradeep 2 Rubel Hossain
not out 6 Mustafizur Rahman
c T Perera b Malinga 18 Extras (lb4, w24) 28 Total (all
out; 41.
4 overs) 223 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Tamim), 2-30 ( Mithun), 3-30 (Soumya), 4-39 (Mahmudullah), 5-150 (Sabbir), 6-182, 7-187( Mehidy), 8-199 (Mushfiqur), 9-200 ( Shafiul), 10-223 ( Mustafizur) Bowling: L. Malinga 9.4-2-38-3 (8w), N. Pradeep 9-1-51-3, T. Perera 6-0-36-0 (1w), L. Kumara 7-0-45-1 (4w), D. de Silva 10-0-49-2 (2w).
Result: Sri Lanka won by 91 runs Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)