Usman Wazir received heroic welcome upon arrival at Airport

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) After delivering a remarkable knockout victory over Indian boxer Eswaran at World Siam Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand, Pakistani boxer and SSU Brand Ambassador Usman Wazir received a heroic welcome upon his arrival at Karachi International Airport.

According to the press release issued here Monday ,A large number of SSU commandos, along with prominent social and political personalities, gathered at the airport to honor the national hero. Usman Wazeer, who knocked out his opponent within the first two minutes of the bout, has once again brought immense pride to Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Usman Wazir stated: “I am proud to brighten the name of my country. I will give every sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan.”

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said, “Usman Wazir is a national asset and a true role model for our youth. His dedication and victories continue to elevate Pakistan’s image globally.”