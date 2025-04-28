Dutch hockey legend Bovelander leads youth clinic in Islamabad

Dutch field hockey star Floris Jan Bovelander led a training clinic for young players in Islamabad on Monday, describing the experience as an opportunity to "share knowledge and strengthen connections through sport''

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Dutch field hockey star Floris Jan Bovelander led a training clinic for young players in Islamabad on Monday, describing the experience as an opportunity to "share knowledge and strengthen connections through sport."

The event, organised by the Khawaja Junaid Hockey academy (KJHA) with the support of the Embassy of the Netherlands and Pakistan Sports board was held at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium as part of Dutch King’s Day celebrations.

Bovelander, who played a key role in the Netherlands' 1990 World Cup triumph and is considered one of the finest drag flick specialists in hockey history, worked with players from KJHA and clubs in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The clinic focused on modern penalty corner techniques, game awareness and attacking strategies.

“Pakistan’s hockey tradition is known around the world,” Bovelander told media after the session.

“Being here and seeing the passion of young players first-hand is very special. They have the energy and natural flair. With the right training and exposure, there is real potential to bring Pakistani hockey back to where it belongs.”

"My message to the players was simple; keep learning, stay disciplined and enjoy the game. Talent is important but hard work and smart training are what take you to the top."

The session drew dozens of aspiring players along with former Olympians, national team members, coaches, sports officials and diplomats.

Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Henny de Vries, who also attended the session said: “Sports are a bridge. They help connect, collaborate and build something amazing together.”

While highlighting the role of sports as a unifying force, she said, “sports foster inclusion and more equitable societies. Being a powerful platform, they help inspire positive change across the world.

Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on the occasion hoped Bovelander’s visit would inspire more international collaborations in the future.

“This is not a one-off event. The government is trying to build relationships that will help open pathways for our young players, not just in hockey, but in life."

He thanked Bovelander for conducting the clinic and said efforts would be made to hold such session in various sport disciplines.

Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid, who heads the KJHA, termed Bovelander’s visit a “timely boost” for efforts to rejuvenate hockey in the country.

“We are trying to revive the spirit of excellence that once defined Pakistan hockey,” Junaid said.

“Having a player of Bovelander’s calibre train our youngsters is a big step towards that goal," he added.

He commended the collaboration with the Embassy of the Netherlands and Pakistan Sports Board.

“We are grateful for the cooperation we received. Such initiatives show how sports can be used as a bridge between nations," Junaid said.

Bovelander, who has worked in various hockey development projects in South Asia, said he was encouraged by the talent he saw at the Islamabad clinic.

“There is a lot of raw ability here,” he said. “What matters now is building the right structures, bettering coaching facilities and holding regular competitions so that the players can progress step by step,” he maintained.

Bovelander will also meet top officials of Prime Minister Office and Pakistan Hockey Federation and share insights on grassroots development and infrastructure improvement.

The Netherlands-based former Pakistan women's footballer Kayanat Bukhari is accompanying Bovelander during the visit, helping to promote women’s participation in sports as part of broader people-to-people exchanges.