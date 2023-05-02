Croatia basketball legend Damir Solman dies aged 74

Croatian basketball great Damir Solman, who won Olympic medals and world championship with former Yugoslavia, has died aged 74 years, the national basketball federation (HKS) said on Tuesday

Solman, a legend of former Yugoslav club Jugoplastika Split and one of Croatia's "most trophy-winning basketball players has passed away after a long illness", a federation statement said.

The Zagreb-born Solman spent most of his playing career with Jugoplastika Split between 1968 to 1983, when he retired, interrupted by a brief spell playing in Italy.

With former Yugoslavia team the 2.00-metre (6.6-foot) small forward won the 1970 world championship as well as silver medals at 1968 and 1976 Olympic Games.

For Yugoslavia he won 226 caps and scored 1,785 points.

Known as 'Mr. Solman' due to his good manners and elegance, Solman was Jugoplastika top scorer with 5,783 points, according to local media reports.

He won two Yugoslav championships and three Cups with the club, now called KK Split.