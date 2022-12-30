UrduPoint.com

Dakar Rally: Last 10 Winners

December 30, 2022

Sea Camp, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The last 10 winners in the car and motorcycle categories of the Dakar Rally ahead of the 2023 edition which starts in Saudi Arabia on Saturday: - Cars - 2022: Nasser Al-Attiyah/Mathieu Baumel (QAT-FRA/Toyota) 2021: Stephane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger (FRA/Mini) 2020: Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz (ESP/Mini) 2019: Nasser Al-Attiyah/Matthieu Baumel (QAT/FRA/Toyota) 2018: Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz (ESP/Peugeot) 2017: Stephane Peterhansel/Jean-Paul Cottret (FRA/Peugeot) 2016: Stephane Peterhansel/Jean-Paul Cottret (FRA/Peugeot) 2015: Nasser Al-Attiyah/Matthieu Baumel (QAT/FRA/Mini) 2014: Nani Roma/Michel Périn (ESP/FRA/Mini) 2013: Stephane Peterhansel/Jean-Paul Cottret (FRA/Mini) - Motorcycles - 2022: Sam Sunderland (GBR/KTM) 2021: Kevin Benavides (ARG/Honda) 2020: Ricky Brabec (USA/Honda) 2019: Toby price (AUS/KTM) 2018: Matthias Walkner (AUT/KTM) 2017: Sam Sunderland (GBR/KTM) 2016: Toby Price (AUS/KTM 2015: Marc Coma (ESP/KTM) 2014: Marc Coma (ESP/KTM) 2013: Cyril Despres (FRA/KTM) - Most wins - 14 - Stephane Peterhansel (FRA) (8 in cars, 6 in motorcycles)5 - Cyril Neveu (FRA) (all motorcycles), Marc Coma (ESP) (all motorcycles)4 - Ari Vatanen (FIN) (all cars), Edi Orioli (ITA) (all motorcycles), Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT) (all cars)

