Development of new sports facilities in merged areas top priority: Murad Ali

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Project Director of the Prime Minister of 1000 Ground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand Wednesday said that development of new sports facilities and upgrading the existing sports infrastructure were the utmost priority of the present Government.

He said as desired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, work continues on achieving the target of the 1000 ground facilities masterminded by the Prime Minister Imran Khan all across the province including merged tribal areas.

He said along with developing playing facilities under Prime Minister Imran Khan 1000 Ground Project in merged areas works have been in full swing on the construction of playing grounds in Mardan, Malakand and Dir continued.

He said Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak have also visited various places across the province and witnessed works on the ongoing projects in merged tribal areas and other districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said under the ongoing 1000 projects the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued in construction of a state-of-art Sports Complex in Rustam sub-Tehsil of District Mardan in which work was underway on 151 kanals of land.

He said 65 percent of work has been completed and soon the project would be completed within its time frame and would provide international standard playing facilities to the people of Rustam, sub-Tehsil, District Mardan.

Murad Ali Mohmand with his team reviewed the ongoing construction project of Rustam Sports Complex in which playground work was almost completed by 80 percent while pavilion work was 60 percent completed.

He said construction of Squash Courts, Hostels, Offices, Roads, Site Leveling areas, sewerage system, electrification, plaster, finishing work is underway, and hopefully the project would be completed within its period.

The scheme was approved in 2014 at an estimated cost of Rs 241 million, he informed. He said the construction of the Complex was halted for some time but work on the project is now in full swing following a court order.

Murad Ali Mohmand disclosed that 11 schemes of playing facilities have been approved and 10 others were in process of approval in the merged tribal areas. He said work on the approved schemes have already been started including construction of Chappari Cricket Ground in Tehsil Jamrud, Cricket Academy in Dhang Qamar Khel Muhammad Azeem Killi Tehsil Bara, cricket academy Katia Khel Tehsil Jamrud, Football ground at Govt High School, Landikotal, District Khyber.

Futsal ground in Govt High school Landikotal, District Khyber, Martial ARTS Arena at Nandi Kas Tehsil Bara, Martial Art Arena Sur Kas No. 2 Tehsil Bara, Qamar Khel Arena Khialmat Shah Killi Cricket Academy Tehsil Bara, Rehabilitation and provision of Missing facilities in Jamrud Sports Complex, Sports Facilities at Public Park Landikotel and Zangal Cricket Ground Loe Shalman Tehsil Landikotal.

The schemes in the process of approval including Boxing arena Qamar Khel Tehsil Bara, Contrustruction of Climbing Wall at Jamrud Sports Complex Khyber, Cricket Academy at Aka Khel, Khyber, Cricket ground at Khanwago Khilli Bazar Zkha Khael, Cricket Ground at Zair Jamal Khilli Bazar Zakha Khel, Jarondo Khilli Sports Hround Tehsil Bara, Martial Art Arena Ismail Abad Arbab Masjid Qambar Khael Tehsil Bara, Martial Art Arena in Qambar Khel, Qambar Khel Cricket ground, Tehsil Bara and Shalobar Sports Stadium in Tehsil Bara.

It also has two cricket Stadiums, squash courts, football ground and hockey ground. A budget of Rs 20 million has been allocated this year. Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak asked Murad Ali Mohmand to speed up the work and submit a report.

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand, Afzal Khan DSO and C&W Officials visited the complex and inspected the work. The contractor discussed the provision of funds and other issues. DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak paid tributes to Director Projects Murad Ali Mohmand for his prompt visit and report.

He said that the mega project would be completed soon. According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the direction of Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand also visited Malakand.

He also visited Shahkot Playground where work is continued. He reviewed the project, met SDOC & W and other officials and directed to complete the Shahkot Playground as soon as possible. He also visited the Badminton Hall at Totakan where the work on the project was completed by 25 per cent. He said Rs 1.25 million has been allocated for the hall. He also visited Jolly Gram Dheri Public Park where 50% work has been completed. The ongoing projects in District Malakand will be completed by June, Murad Ali Mohmand said.