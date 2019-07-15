UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Different Class: China Go Seven For Seven At World Diving

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:39 PM

Different class: China go seven for seven at world diving

Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen destroyed a quality field to win gold in the men's 10-metre synchro platform Monday as China's peerless divers made it seven from seven at the world championships

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen destroyed a quality field to win gold in the men's 10-metre synchro platform Monday as China's peerless divers made it seven from seven at the world championships.

Former Olympic champion Cao and Chen, the reigning Olympic king, racked up a winning total of 486.93 points in Gwangju, South Korea -- swatting aside their nearest rivals by a whopping 42 points.

Russia's Viktor Minibaev and Aleksandr Bondar took silver with Britain's Tom Daley and Lee Matthew settling for bronze after a botched fifth dive.

Earlier, favourites Shi Tingmao and Wang Han won synchro gold in the women's three-metre springboard to continue China's dominance.

Olympic champion Shi and reigning 3m mixed synchro world champion Wang produced another performance of unerring precision, scoring a total of 342.00 points -- more than 30 points clear of the field.

Canada's Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini Beaulieu took silver while Mexican pair Paola Espinosa Sanchez and Melany Hernandez Torres the bronze.

Related Topics

World China Gwangju South Korea Women Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister assures facilitation to private sec ..

17 seconds ago

All possible resources to be utilized for developm ..

20 seconds ago

China's oil, gas exploration gains momentum in 201 ..

22 seconds ago

KMC delegation to attend Sister Cities Conference ..

24 seconds ago

Gold price soars by Rs 1000, traded at Rs 82,600 p ..

8 minutes ago

Two robber gangs busted, valuables, weapons recove ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.