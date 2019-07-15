Different class: China go seven for seven at world diving

Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen destroyed a quality field to win gold in the men's 10-metre synchro platform Monday as China's peerless divers made it seven from seven at the world championships

Former Olympic champion Cao and Chen, the reigning Olympic king, racked up a winning total of 486.93 points in Gwangju, South Korea -- swatting aside their nearest rivals by a whopping 42 points.

Russia's Viktor Minibaev and Aleksandr Bondar took silver with Britain's Tom Daley and Lee Matthew settling for bronze after a botched fifth dive.

Earlier, favourites Shi Tingmao and Wang Han won synchro gold in the women's three-metre springboard to continue China's dominance.

Olympic champion Shi and reigning 3m mixed synchro world champion Wang produced another performance of unerring precision, scoring a total of 342.00 points -- more than 30 points clear of the field.

Canada's Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini Beaulieu took silver while Mexican pair Paola Espinosa Sanchez and Melany Hernandez Torres the bronze.