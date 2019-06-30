UrduPoint.com
Divided By Borders, United By Cricket: Pakistan To Root For India Against England Today

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:04 PM

Divided by borders, united by cricket: Pakistan to root for India against England today

In rare exception, Pakistani fans will be supporting India against England

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) In a rare exception, Pakistani fans will be supporting India today in its world cup match against England.

If England loses today and Pakistan beats Bangladesh in the next match, Pakistani will make it to the top four teams to qualify for semi-finals.

Pakistan avoided a huge shock to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the cricket World Cup alive with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday.

After a terrible start with just one win from their opening five matches, Pakistan have now won three matches in succession to leapfrog hosts England into fourth place.

A semi-final place is still in England's hands, but they face the daunting task of having to beat at least one and most likely both of India and New Zealand in their final two fixtures.

On the other hand, two-time champion India has won five of their six league games, with one washout, and need to win just one of their last three matches to guarantee progress from the group phase.

In today’s match, however, Pakistani fans are also rooting for India so it makes way for the green shirts to qualify for the semi-finals.

Here’s what people at both sides of the hostile borders are saying:

