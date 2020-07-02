UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic, His Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:07 PM

Djokovic, his wife test negative for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who last week both tested positive for coronavirus following his exhibition tournament in the Balkans, have now tested negative, his press service said Thursday

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who last week both tested positive for coronavirus following his exhibition tournament in the Balkans, have now tested negative, his press service said Thursday.

Neither the 33-year-old player or his partner felt any symptoms, the statement said.

The couple had been self isolating since returning to Belgrade from Zadar in Croatia, the town which hosted the second leg of Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour.

Four players -- Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki -- tested positive for the virus after the event which saw little social distancing and packed stands.

The world number one's coach Goran Ivanisevic also contracted COVID-19.

Players had embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub during the week of the first leg played in Belgrade.

Djokovic was widely criticised for hosting the tournament.

The Serbian star issued an apology, saying he was "so deeply sorry" that the tournament "caused harm".

On Wednesday, the player donated more than 40,000 Euros ($45,000) to Serbian town Novi Pazar which has been badly affected by the pandemic.

Serbia, with a population of about seven million people, has registered nearly 15,000 coronavirus infections and 281 deaths.

Related Topics

World Wife Zadar Belgrade Croatia Event From Coach Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tehran Reviews All Scenarios of UN Arms Embargo, I ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Upper House to Discuss July 6 Interference ..

3 minutes ago

Arab Coalition Carries Out Airstrikes on Houthi Po ..

3 minutes ago

Syria reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 312 in total

3 minutes ago

Exports showing progress due to product diversific ..

6 minutes ago

CCoP directs to appoint FA for Roosevelt Hotel New ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.