Dr. Tahir to represent Pakistan in ITF Conference, AGM in Mexico

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association and a leading plastic surgeon Dr. Muhammad Tahir is going to represent Pakistan at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Conference and Annual General Council Meeting (AGM) to be scheduled from September 22-24, 2023 in Cancun city, Mexico.

He said being a member representative, he would participate in the Presidential and board of Directors elections for which the Agenda of the Election meeting has already been circulated. He disclosed that the meeting will be held in Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancun City, Mexico.

When contacted, Dr. Tahir said that it was a great honor to represent Pakistan for the second consecutive time at the ITF Conference and AGM with representatives from all across the world would elect the ITF President and Board of Directors for the next four-year terms.

Dr. Tahir rendered his services in the health sector by setting up Nowshera Medical College, an International standard and the Asian largest 150-bed Burn Units at Hayatabad Medical Complex with the help of a German NGO. The same German NGO helped out in setting up one Burn Unit each in Bannu, Dir, Matta, Swat and two in Afghanistan. Dr. Tahir has a lot of work as an administrator in the health sector. He expressed the hope that like in the past, if given the task he would contribute his best for the larger public interest.

He said, similarly in 2015, he represented Pakistan in the ITF Conference and AGM in Chile for four days wherein delegates from 120 countries of the world participated. A doubles tournament between the delegates was also played. He along with his Indian delegate partner Mr. Khana's 29-year-old son participated and won the Champion Trophy, which was a unique honor for Pakistan.

He said again a Delegates Doubles Tournament would be played and hopefully my performance would be outstanding. "I would try to win back again and I wish to find a good partner there," Dr. Tahir said.

Dr. Tahir, who rendered his valuable services for the promotion and equipping KP with modern-day technology as far as facilities of health to the general public is concerned.

He also thanked President Pakistan Tennis Federation Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan for nominating him for the prestigious ITF Conference and AGM in Mexico. Dr. Tahir said that Pakistan has made a lot of contribution in the world of Tennis and organized many Davis Cups and other international events with befitting manners. He said Pakistani players recorded great achievements in the World of Tennis so the ITF considered Pakistan as active and very key members.

Dr. Tahir has a key role in promoting Tennis in KP in particular and Pakistan in general. It was his efforts that now every district of the KP got Tennis Courts facilities. He also succeeded in bringing international sponsorship to KP Tennis players that is why they are among top national ranking players.

The efforts of Dr. Tahir, Dr. Farhat Abbas, another leading cardiac surgeon, along with President KP Tennis Association DIG Saleem Marwat, Secretary Umar Ayaz, paid off and presently Shoaib Khan and Barkat Ullah, hailing from KP, are members of the Pakistan Davis Cup squad that recorded 5-0 win against Indonesia.

The upcoming young players like Hamza Roman, Hamid Israr, Imran Jan, Kasham Khalil, Aqib Umar, Saqib Umar, and many other upcoming players who are in line to come to the national teams and are being part of the Junior Davis Cup teams as well, he concluded.