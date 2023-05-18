UrduPoint.com

Easah Suliman To Represent Pakistan In Upcoming Int'l Events

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Easah Suliman to represent Pakistan in upcoming int'l events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Easah Suliman, who represented England at various youth levels, would now be representing Pakistan football in upcoming international events.

Following FIFA's approval, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has been given the green light for Suliman to change his national eligibility and represent Pakistan in international football.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who was currently playing for UD Vilafranquense in the second tier of the Portuguese football league system on loan from Vitoria Guimaraes SC, is now eligible to wear the Pakistan national team jersey, said a press release on Thursday.

Suliman's impressive background includes representing England at various youth levels, where he made history as the first player of Asian heritage to captain an England football side. Notably, he played a vital role in England's triumph in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in July 2017, featuring as a center back throughout the tournament.

Easah Suliman, previously a player for England's U20 team, would now be representing Pakistan in upcoming events. This was an exciting development for both Suliman and Pakistani football, as his experience and skills will be valuable assets to the team.

Head Coach Pakistan Football Team Shahzad Anwar said, "Making 142 appearances in club football is a remarkable achievement that showcases Easah Suliman's dedication and professionalism as a footballer. It demonstrates his ability to consistently contribute to his team's success and perform at a high level over an extended period. This level of experience is invaluable, as it allows players to develop their skills, gain tactical knowledge and adapt to different match situations", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Loan FIFA Vitoria July 2017 From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

19 minutes ago
 Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for ..

Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for Grazia Magazine

1 hour ago
 Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's ..

Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's rock pool

2 hours ago
 PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

2 hours ago
 US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.