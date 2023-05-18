ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Easah Suliman, who represented England at various youth levels, would now be representing Pakistan football in upcoming international events.

Following FIFA's approval, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has been given the green light for Suliman to change his national eligibility and represent Pakistan in international football.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who was currently playing for UD Vilafranquense in the second tier of the Portuguese football league system on loan from Vitoria Guimaraes SC, is now eligible to wear the Pakistan national team jersey, said a press release on Thursday.

Suliman's impressive background includes representing England at various youth levels, where he made history as the first player of Asian heritage to captain an England football side. Notably, he played a vital role in England's triumph in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in July 2017, featuring as a center back throughout the tournament.

Easah Suliman, previously a player for England's U20 team, would now be representing Pakistan in upcoming events. This was an exciting development for both Suliman and Pakistani football, as his experience and skills will be valuable assets to the team.

Head Coach Pakistan Football Team Shahzad Anwar said, "Making 142 appearances in club football is a remarkable achievement that showcases Easah Suliman's dedication and professionalism as a footballer. It demonstrates his ability to consistently contribute to his team's success and perform at a high level over an extended period. This level of experience is invaluable, as it allows players to develop their skills, gain tactical knowledge and adapt to different match situations", he said.