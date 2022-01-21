England to host Ivory Coast as part of World Cup build-up

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2022

Gareth Southgate's England will face Ivory Coast in a Wembley friendly on March 29 as part of their build-up to the World Cup in Qatar

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Gareth Southgate's England will face Ivory Coast in a Wembley friendly on March 29 as part of their build-up to the World Cup in Qatar.

The match against the two-time African champions, currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations, will be the first meeting between the two nations at senior level.

It will be the first time that the Euro 2020 runners-up have faced non-European opposition since November 2018.

England are hosting Switzerland, also at Wembley, on March 26.

England play four Nations League fixtures in June, then complete Group A3 in September -- the final international meet-up before the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on November 21.

