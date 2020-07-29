The English Football Association's (FA) Community Shield, which sees the Premier League champions play the winner of the FA Cup, will be held at London's Wembley Stadium on August 29, the governing body said in a press release on Wednesday

The match will see Premier League champions Liverpool take on either Chelsea or Arsenal, who face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

According to domestic media reports, the FA are hoping that the UK government will allow fans to attend the game at the country's national soccer stadium.

The Premier League resumed action on June 17 after a three-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the final round of games in the 2019/20 season was played this past Sunday. No fans were allowed to attend any of the matches when the season got back underway.

In June, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said that some fans may be allowed to attend soccer games in England at the start of the 2020/21 season.