Equestrian Australia Bans Its Olympic Hopeful From Tokyo Games Over Positive Cocaine Test

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Australian showjumper and Olympic hopeful Jamie Kermond has been temporarily suspended from the Tokyo Games after he tested positive for cocaine prohibited Australian and world anti-doping laws, Equestrian Australia said on Wednesday.

"Equestrian Australia has provisionally suspended Jumping athlete Jamie Kermond under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021," the national governing body said in a statement, adding that the athlete is banned from partaking in "any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place.

"

Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine ” prohibited In-Competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021 ” following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.

The athlete now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analyzed, the statement read.