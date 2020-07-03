Father of UFC Champion Nurmagomedov Dies Aged 57 of Coronavirus Complications

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and coach of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, died on Friday at the age of 57 after a long battle with coronavirus-related health complications

"I received sad news today, friends, that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has left this world. I extend sincere condolences from the entire Chechen nation to the family of Abdulmanap Magomedovich! He left us, leaving behind a good name and having raised a worthy generation!" Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the southern Russian region of Chechnya wrote in his Telegram channel.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov suffered a stroke after contracting COVID-19 in early May. He was in intensive care at one of Moscow's hospitals. His son has previously said that the coronavirus was treated, however, there were complications with his kidneys and heart.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a Russian professional mixed martial artist, a two-time Combat Sambo World Champion and the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. He claimed his 28th victory in a row in September, defeating Dustin Poirier via a rear-naked choke in round three at the Abu Dhabi tournament.