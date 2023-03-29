UrduPoint.com

FIFA Removes Indonesia As Host Of U-20 Football World Cup Amid Protests Over Israel

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 29, 2023 | 09:40 PM

The International Football Federation (FIFA) said on Wednesday that it had stripped Indonesia of the right to host of the U-20 World Cup amid political protests in the country sparked by the participation of the Israeli national team in the competition

"Following today's meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Erick Thohir, FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023," FIFA said in a statement.

Indonesia was supposed to host the competition from May 20 to June 11.

Israel's possible participation in the tournament provoked political backlash in the country, with protesters holding marches demanding Israel be banned from taking part in the competition.

On Sunday, FIFA postponed the draw ceremony after the governor of the Indonesian island province of Bali, Wayan Koster, appealed to the Indonesian sports Minister, Zainudin Amali, to ban the Israeli national football team from the world cup.

Indonesia, which has a predominantly Muslim population, has no diplomatic ties with Israel.

