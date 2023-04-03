First Ramazan Sports Series 2023 will from April 7, Advisor CM Punjab , Wahab Riaz

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that the First Ramazan Sports Series 2023 will be organized from April 7 to 11, 2023 on the directives of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that the First Ramazan Sports Series 2023 will be organized from April 7 to 11, 2023 on the directives of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

He announced this while addressing a news press conference here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Commissioner Lahore Division Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and other officials were present on the occasion.

Adviser to Chief Minister PunjabWahab Riaz said the teams from all divisions will participate in the competitions of hockey, football, kabaddi, badminton and table tennis. "The 12 teams of Lahore cricket clubs will compete in the tape ball cricket event scheduled to be played at Gau Shala Cricket Ground".

Giving details of prize money, he said that a huge amount of Rs 85,50,000 will be distributed among top position holder teams of Ramazan Sports Series. "The winners of badminton and table tennis (male and female) events will get Rs 2 lakh cash prize each, while the runners up teams will be given Rs one lakh cash prize each," he added.

"Rs 25 lakh cash prize will be given to winners and Rs 15 lakh to runners up in hockey, Rs 8 lakh cash prize will be given to winners and Rs 3.5 lakh to runners up in kabaddi, Rs 7 lakh cash prize will be given to winners and Rs 3 lakh to runners up in football while Rs one lakh cash prize will be given to winners and Rs 50,000 to runners up in cricket".

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports said that Ramazan Sports Series will provide a suitable platform to young talented players of the province to demonstrate their talent in the above mentioned games.

"Excellent arrangements will be made for the competitions of Ramazan Sports Series. "The participating teams will be provided all necessary facilities during the Ramazan Sports Series".

He further said that overall 768 male and female players and 135 officials will participate in the 5-day Ramazan Sports Series. "The competitions of badminton and table tennis (male and female) events will be played at NPSC Gymnasium Hall, football and kabaddi at Punjab Stadium, hockey matches at Mini Hockey Stadium while the tape ball cricket event will be played at Gau Shala Cricket Ground," he informed.

Wahab Riaz said that there will be two halves of 20 minutes each in the 8-a-side hockey event. "Park View Housing Society will sponsor the hockey event which is a good sign for the future of hockey in the country. Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has also expressed his interest in buying a team in the hockey tournament".

Commissioner Lahore Division Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa on this occasion said: "We recently organized Jashan-e-Baharan event quite successfully likewise the Ramazan Sports Series will also be conducted in a successful manner".

He said the Ramazan Sports Series will be fully sponsored event as per vision of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. "Punjab government will not spend a single penny on this event. The first Ramazan Sports Series event will be a memorable event," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on this occasion said that the teams from 9 divisions are participating in the first Ramazan Sports Series. "Officers at the division level are selecting the teams in collaboration with sports associations purely on merit. Sports board Punjab is providing the best platform to the players to express their talents," he added.