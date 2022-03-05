Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2022 | 10:33 PM
English Championship results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Fulham 2 Blackburn 0 Bristol City 1 Birmingham 2 Derby 2 Barnsley 0 Hull 0 West Brom 2 Middlesbrough 2 Luton 1 Preston 2 Bournemouth 1 QPR 1 Cardiff 2 Reading 0 Millwall 1 Stoke 0 Blackpool 1 Swansea 3 Coventry 1 Played FridayHuddersfield 3 Peterborough 0Sheffield United 1 Nottingham Forest 1