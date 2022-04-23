UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 23, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Luton 1 Blackpool 1 Birmingham 2 Millwall 2 Bournemouth 1 Fulham 1 Derby 1 Bristol City 3 Hull 3 Reading 0 Peterborough 0 Nottingham Forest 1 Sheffield United 1 Cardiff 0 Stoke 1 QPR 0 Swansea 1 Middlesbrough 1 West Brom 0 Coventry 0 Played FridayHuddersfield 2 Barnsley 1

