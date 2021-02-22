UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Rugby Captain Ollivon Among Five New Covid Cases

Muhammad Rameez 5 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:42 PM

France rugby captain Ollivon among five new Covid cases

France captain Charles Ollivon was among five players on Monday ruled out of this weekend's Six Nations clash against Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :France captain Charles Ollivon was among five players on Monday ruled out of this weekend's Six Nations clash against Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced Ollivon, Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua and Brice Dulin have been withdrawn from the squad after contracting the virus.

The new cases take the total number in the France camp to 14, including coach Fabien Galthie and scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

"With a view to isolation, the return home of players and staff members affected is in progress," the federation said in a statement.

"The return to collective training is set for Wednesday subject to the results of tests carried out every 24 hours," it added.

Dupont, who tested positive last week, had already been omitted from the 31-man squad for Sunday's game in Paris.

The FFR also revealed that hooker Julien Marchand and centre Arthur Vincent had tested positive on Saturday.

Dupont, the Six Nations player of the season last year, is reportedly asymptomatic and could, in theory, have observed a seven-day quarantine and returned for the game at Stade de France.

The French government is increasing the length of quarantine to 10 days from Monday.

Marchand and Vincent were also left out as were prop Mohamed Haouas and winger Gabin Villiere who tested positive on Friday.

Uncapped forwards trio Gaetan Barlot, Thierry Paiva and Cyril Cazeaux have been added to the squad, along with back-rower Baptiste Pesenti and full-back Thomas Ramos.

Related Topics

France Paris Progress Sunday From Government Coach

Recent Stories

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

15 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed to chair go ..

27 minutes ago

Cabinet Secretary of Kenya visits Wahat Al Karama

27 minutes ago

ADX recognises HCT students’ financial market ac ..

27 minutes ago

3,451 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in pa ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.