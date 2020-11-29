UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gerrard Leads Rangers' Revival As Celtic Crumble

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Gerrard leads Rangers' revival as Celtic crumble

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Rangers have spent nearly a decade in the doldrums but their revival under Steven Gerrard appears to be coming just in time to stop rivals Celtic from winning a historic 10th consecutive Scottish league title.

The club have had a bumpy ride since they last won the league in 2011. Financial troubles led to liquidation and the club were reformed in the fourth tier of Scottish football.

Rangers returned to the Scottish Premiership in 2016, but even then the turmoil did not end as three managers were dismissed in little over a year trying to bridge the chasm Celtic.

Now it is the blue half of the Glasgow divide that enjoy an 11-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership and are outperforming their rivals on the European stage.

Gerrard's men are unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions this season, confirming the steady progress he has made since landing his first senior managerial role in 2018.

The former Liverpool captain famously never won a league title as a player, but he will forever be hailed a Rangers' hero if he denies Celtic the coveted 10-in-a-row.

Gerrard has benefited from a level of patience scarcely afforded to Old Firm managers.

He is the first Rangers manager to begin a third season in charge without winning a trophy in his first two.

Celtic have not just swept the board in the league, but won all of the past 11 domestic trophies on offer in Scotland and can make that 12 in the Scottish Cup final next month.

However, the tide appears to have turned, with Celtic boss Neil Lennon clinging to his job as calls grow from fans for the Northern Irishman to go after a run of two wins in nine games.

"I look at the league table every time we play, I'm not going to deny that," said Gerrard after a 4-0 demolition of third-placed Aberdeen last weekend.

"But I've never known a manager to get carried away in November. I don't know how many games we've played, but there is a lot of football to be played, a lot of challenges, a lot of big hurdles to get over.

"I'd much rather be where we are of course. But stay humble." - Gamble pays off - The experience of Gerrard's first two seasons in charge shows much can change in the second half of the season.

In December, for the past two years, Celtic were beaten in a derby to seemingly set up a proper title race, only to come back stronger as Rangers wilted in the New Year.

Celtic have two games in hand that could cut the gap to five points, but the Cup final means the Hoops will miss another league match in December, offering Rangers the chance to establish a 14-point lead before the sides meet again on January 2.

Sustained progress in the Europa League over the past three seasons has allowed Rangers to build a depth of squad that should last the course domestically.

The club's accounts released last week show the faith that has been placed in Gerrard in terms of their willingness to build a strong squad -- the operating loss for the year increased from £11.6 million ($15.4 million) to £15.9 million.

Unlike Celtic, who have consistently sold their biggest assets to keep balancing the books, Rangers' investors are banking on Gerrard delivering a title and potentially Champions League football next season before selling any major players.

"I think the important thing to know is that this team is in much better shape than it was when we came through the door," said Gerrard, in defence of those figures.

"The team is littered now with big assets. The team is worth an awful lot of money now compared to what it was." That gamble is paying off. Rangers are off to their best league start in 53 years, with 13 wins and just three goals conceded in their opening 15 games.

Gerrard's men also top a Europa League group containing Benfica and saw off Galatasaray in qualifying.

Celtic's consistency has set the bar in a nine-year run, but Rangers are now the ones with a ruthless streak.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Job Derby Liverpool Progress Aberdeen Glasgow Lead Money January November December 2016 2018 All From Best Top Race Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recove ..

16 minutes ago

UAE participate in 47th session of Council of OIC ..

31 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

1 hour ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

2 hours ago

Martyrs&#039; heroics will remain engraved in memo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.