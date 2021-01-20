Govt takes several steps to promote sports: Malik Amin

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said the government was taking several steps to promote sports in the region

ATTOCK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said the government was taking several steps to promote sports in the region.

He expressed these views during his visit to a newly built cricket ground in village Chechi of Hazro tehsil.

He said that this ground will become a better source for healthy sports activities and informed that nine more cricket grounds will be built in the area.

One million saplings will also be planted on the bank of Ghazi Barotha Power Channel, he said and adding that for the plantation of these saplings, local labour will be hired .

He said that 45 water filtration plants are being installed in different areas of Attock , Hazro and Hasanabdal. Malik Amin said , at the cost of Rs 4 billion gas facility will be provided to different villages of NA 55 and NA 56 Attock. He said that on public demand, arrangements have been made for cattle market near Tarbela Mor Hazro.

Talking about corruption, he said that those looted national wealth will have to face the music and said that the government has zero tolerance for corruption and corrupt elements. Earlier, cricket teams of the area thanked SAPM Malik Amin Aslam for his efforts for promotion of sports in the area .