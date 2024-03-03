Greyhound Race Concludes At UAF
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A three-day greyhound race concluded at Racecourse Ground, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here on Sunday.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan witnessed the competition and termed the greyhound race an entertaining sport. He said that the university was used to hold such events to promote the rural culture and strengthen scientists and farmers' connection.
He said that it was a part of spring festival. The spring fest featured the attractive events including Agri Exhibition, Flower and Landscape Exhibition, Lyallpur Art and Literature festival, tent pegging, PKNC food and Nutrition Mela, fancy bird show, buffaloes milk and beauty competition, sports competition, book fair, greyhound race, mares beauty contest, dog show and others.
Chairman Pakistan Council for Science and Technology Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gillani, Punjab Ombudsman Advisor Coordination Asif Iqbal, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Izhar Ahmad Khan, Director Farm Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir, Chief Hall Warden Dr Haroon Zaman, Dr Ashar Mehfooz, Principal Officer Estate Dr Nadeem Akbar, and others witnessed the race.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Sports
-
NHA opens 9 major roads in Balochistan after hectic efforts23 minutes ago
-
Paris 2024 hockey Olympic tournaments match on March 67 hours ago
-
PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan22 hours ago
-
Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Punjab, AJK record wins22 hours ago
-
Pacer Hasan Ali confident of defeating Multan Sultans22 hours ago
-
Pak players return after featuring in Fajr Open, World Taekwondo President's Asia Cup22 hours ago
-
"You're talking about competitive players who don't lose their edge." (Ian Bell)23 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results23 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table23 hours ago
-
Master/Diamond Paints beat BN polo in cliffhanger23 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Match between IU and QG called off due to rain24 hours ago
-
United, Gladiators fixture called-off as rain washes opening day of Pindi-leg23 hours ago