Greyhound race concludes at UAF

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A three-day greyhound race concluded at Racecourse Ground, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here on Sunday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan witnessed the competition and termed the greyhound race an entertaining sport. He said that the university was used to hold such events to promote the rural culture and strengthen scientists and farmers' connection.

He said that it was a part of spring festival. The spring fest featured the attractive events including Agri Exhibition, Flower and Landscape Exhibition, Lyallpur Art and Literature festival, tent pegging, PKNC food and Nutrition Mela, fancy bird show, buffaloes milk and beauty competition, sports competition, book fair, greyhound race, mares beauty contest, dog show and others.

Chairman Pakistan Council for Science and Technology Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gillani, Punjab Ombudsman Advisor Coordination Asif Iqbal, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Izhar Ahmad Khan, Director Farm Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir, Chief Hall Warden Dr Haroon Zaman, Dr Ashar Mehfooz, Principal Officer Estate Dr Nadeem Akbar, and others witnessed the race.