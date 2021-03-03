UrduPoint.com
Hasan Ali Admires Dale Steyn

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:22 PM

Hasan Ali admires Dale Steyn

The Pakistani pacer while addressing South African player has said: “Dale, You are my favorite, That’s it, that’s the tweet.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2021) Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali admired South African pacer Dale Steyn.

Taking to Twitter, Bowler Hasan Ali while addressing Dale said he was his favorite.

He wrote: ““Dale, you are my favorite, That’s it, that’s the tweet,” tweets Hasan Ali.

The 37-year old Sten also lauded performance of Hasan Ali against Quetta Gladiators.

Steyn said; “Well bowled again bud! When you’re in a purple patch, run with it, and you’re doing just that!”.

Hasan Ali previously played for Peshawar Zalmi and now was playing for Islamabad United this year.

