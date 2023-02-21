- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will Win
HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will Win
Arslan Farid Published February 21, 2023 | 05:53 PM
HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is here, and we will witness an exciting match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators today. PSL 2023 Match 10 at 7 PM PST Tuesday, 21 February 2023, is at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. Both teams have won the PSL trophy once and are trying to achieve the target again.
Spectators of Karachi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 10, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score at UrduPoint.
Head To Head PSL Past Records Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars
Let's look at the past performance of Quetta Gladiators against Lahore Qalandars in the previous PSL seasons. Quetta Gladiators played 14 matches against Lahore Qalandars in the past PSL seasons; both won 7 matches each. So we can say that both teams are the favorites to win the 10th match of PSL 2023.
Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.
PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators has played 72 PSL matches from the PSL season 1 till the previous season and won 36 out of these 72 matches with a 50.71 win percentage. They end up at the league stages for the past three seasons, but we hope they will perform well in this tournament.
PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars played 72 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 30 out of these 72 matches with a win percentage of 43.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5 and became the PSL champions in Season 07. We hope Lahore Qalandars will maintain their winning tradition this season.
Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 08
Let's look at the performance of Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 08.
Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans in their opening match of PSL 08. Sultans defeated them by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs. Quetta faced Karachi Kings in the second match and defeated Karachi by 6 runs as Karachi Kings failed to chase the target of 169 runs.
The third match of Quetta Gladiators was against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday. Peshawar Zalmi has beaten Quetta by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs.
Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars won their opening match against Multan Sultans by one run when Sultans failed to chase the target of 176 runs. The second match of Lahore Qalandars was against Karachi Kings. Karachi won the match by 67 runs when Lahore failed to chase the target of 186 runs and got all out in the 18th over.
PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads
The following is the list of playing 11 for Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 10.
Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators
Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 Match 10 will be among the following players.
- Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan) (Platinum)
- Naseem Shah (Pakistan) (Platinum)
- Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) (Platinum)
- Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Diamond)
- Jason Roy (England) (Diamond)
- Odean Smith (West Indies) (Diamond)
- Ahsan Ali (Pakistan) (Gold)
- Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan) (Gold)
- Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan) (Gold)
- Mohammad Zahid (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) (Silver)
- Umar Akmal (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Umaid Asif (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Will Smeed (England) (Silver)
- Aimal Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)
- Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Pakistan) (Emerging)
- Martin Guptill (New Zealand) (Supplementary)
- Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan) (Supplementary)
- Saud Shakeel (Pakistan) (Supplementary)
- Qais Ahmed (Afghanistan) (Supplementary)
- Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa) (Partial Replacement)
- Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) (Partial Replacement)
- Will Jacks (England) (Partial Replacement)
- Nuwan Thushara (Sir Lanka) (Partial Replacement)
Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars
Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 Match 10 will be among the following players.
- Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) (Platinum)
- Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) (Platinum)
- Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) (Platinum)
- Dawid Wiese (Namibia) (Diamond)
- Hussain Talat (Pakistan) (Diamond)
- Haris Rauf (Pakistan) (Diamond)
- Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan) (Gold)
- Liam Dawson (England) (Gold)
- Sikander Raza (Zimbabwe) (Gold)
- Ahmad Daniyal (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Dilbar Hussain (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Harry Brook (England) (Silver)
- Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Shawaiz Irfan (Pakistan) (Emerging)
- Zaman Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)
- Jalat Khan (Pakistan) (Supplementary)
- Jordan Cox (England) (Supplementary)
- Shane Dadswell (South Africa) (Partial Replacement)
- Shai Hope (West Indies) (Partial Replacement)
- Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) (Partial Replacement)
- Sam Billings (England) (Partial Replacement)
PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs.
Lahore Qalandars Coaching Staff
Moin Khan is the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023, Umar Gul is the bowling coach, and Viv Richards is the team mentor. In contrast, Aaqib Javed is the head coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023, Mansoor Rana is the batting coach, Waqas Ahmed is the bowling coach, Shehzad Butt is the fielding coach, Ben Dunk is the power hitting coach, and Hiten Maisuria is the physiotherapist.
PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Captains
Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023, and Shaheen Afridi is the captain of Lahore Qalandars.
PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Batters
The following is the list of batters for Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 10.
Quetta Gladiators 2023 Batters
Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 10 will be among the following players.
- Jason Roy
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
- Umar Akmal
- Will Smeed
- Abdul Wahid Bangalzai
- Martin Guptill
- Omair Bin Yousuf
- Ahsan Ali
- Saud Shakeel
- Mohammad Nawaz
Lahore Qalandars 2023 Batters
Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 10 will be among the following players.
- Fakhar Zaman
- Abdullah Shafique
- Harry Brook
- Mirza Tahir Baig
- Shawaiz Irfan
- Jordan Cox
- Shane Dadswell
- Kusal Mendis
- Sam Billings
- Shai Hope
PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Bowlers
The following is the list of bowlers for Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 10.
Quetta Gladiators 2023 Bowlers
Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 10 will be among the following players.
- Naseem Shah
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Naveen-ul-Haq
- Qais Ahmed
- Odean Smith
- Aimal Khan
- Mohammad Zahid
- Nuwan Thushara
Lahore Qalandars 2023 Bowlers
Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 10 will be among the following players.
- Rashid Khan
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Haris Rauf
- Dilbar Hussain
- Ahmad Daniyal
- Zaman Khan
PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars All-Rounders
The following is the list of all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 10.
Quetta Gladiators 2023 All-Rounders
All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 10 will be among the following players.
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Umaid Asif
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Dwaine Pretorius
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Will Jacks
Lahore Qalandars 2023 All-Rounders
All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 10 will be among the following players.
- Dawid Wiese
- Hussain Talat
- Liam Dawson
- Sikander Raza
- Kamran Ghulam
- Jalat Khan
PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Wicketkeeper
Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023 Match 10, and Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars.
Who Will Win PSL 2023 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Match?
According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, both are the favorite teams to win the PSL 08 Match 10. Both teams have won only one match in this tournament so far. However, we predict Lahore Qalandars will win their 3rd match in PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.
PSL 08 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score
You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars at 7 PM PST Tuesday, 21 February 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.