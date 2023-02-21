HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is here, and we will witness an exciting match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators today. PSL 2023 Match 10 at 7 PM PST Tuesday, 21 February 2023, is at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. Both teams have won the PSL trophy once and are trying to achieve the target again.

Spectators of Karachi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 10, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars

Let's look at the past performance of Quetta Gladiators against Lahore Qalandars in the previous PSL seasons. Quetta Gladiators played 14 matches against Lahore Qalandars in the past PSL seasons; both won 7 matches each. So we can say that both teams are the favorites to win the 10th match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 72 PSL matches from the PSL season 1 till the previous season and won 36 out of these 72 matches with a 50.71 win percentage. They end up at the league stages for the past three seasons, but we hope they will perform well in this tournament.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 72 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 30 out of these 72 matches with a win percentage of 43.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5 and became the PSL champions in Season 07. We hope Lahore Qalandars will maintain their winning tradition this season.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 08.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans in their opening match of PSL 08. Sultans defeated them by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs. Quetta faced Karachi Kings in the second match and defeated Karachi by 6 runs as Karachi Kings failed to chase the target of 169 runs.

The third match of Quetta Gladiators was against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday. Peshawar Zalmi has beaten Quetta by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars won their opening match against Multan Sultans by one run when Sultans failed to chase the target of 176 runs. The second match of Lahore Qalandars was against Karachi Kings. Karachi won the match by 67 runs when Lahore failed to chase the target of 186 runs and got all out in the 18th over.

PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 10.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 Match 10 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs.

Lahore Qalandars Coaching Staff

Moin Khan is the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023, Umar Gul is the bowling coach, and Viv Richards is the team mentor. In contrast, Aaqib Javed is the head coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023, Mansoor Rana is the batting coach, Waqas Ahmed is the bowling coach, Shehzad Butt is the fielding coach, Ben Dunk is the power hitting coach, and Hiten Maisuria is the physiotherapist.

PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Captains

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023, and Shaheen Afridi is the captain of Lahore Qalandars.

PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Batters

The following is the list of batters for Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 10.

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Jason Roy

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Umar Akmal

Will Smeed

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai

Martin Guptill

Omair Bin Yousuf

Ahsan Ali

Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Nawaz

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Harry Brook

Mirza Tahir Baig

Shawaiz Irfan

Jordan Cox

Shane Dadswell

Kusal Mendis

Sam Billings

Shai Hope

PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 10.

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Naseem Shah

Mohammad Hasnain

Naveen-ul-Haq

Qais Ahmed

Odean Smith

Aimal Khan

Mohammad Zahid

Nuwan Thushara

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Dilbar Hussain

Ahmad Daniyal

Zaman Khan

PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 10.

Quetta Gladiators 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Umaid Asif

Iftikhar Ahmed

Dwaine Pretorius

Mohammad Hafeez

Will Jacks

Lahore Qalandars 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Dawid Wiese

Hussain Talat

Liam Dawson

Sikander Raza

Kamran Ghulam

Jalat Khan

PSL 8 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023 Match 10, and Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, both are the favorite teams to win the PSL 08 Match 10. Both teams have won only one match in this tournament so far. However, we predict Lahore Qalandars will win their 3rd match in PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars at 7 PM PST Tuesday, 21 February 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.