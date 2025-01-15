ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2025) The prices of the tickets for fast approaching ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have come to the limelight while the sale is expected to start next week.

The discussions among the top board officials regarding the visa policy for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are underway.

For matches scheduled in Pakistan, the minimum ticket price is set at PKR 1,000 while the most expensive VIP ticket could go up to PKR 25,000.

Additionally, the PCB officials and an International cricket Council (ICC) delegation agreed in Dubai to sell tickets for matches involving India in Dollars while ticket prices for matches in Pakistan will be set in Pakistani rupees.

Meanwhile, the consultations are underway to hold a joint press conference for team captains of the Champions Trophy on February 16 or 17 in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that the tournament would kick off on February 19 with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand while the final is scheduled to be played on March 9.